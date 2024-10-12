City council Oct. 14 to get a breakdown of Lynnwood’s 2025-26 biennial budget

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Oct. 14 business meeting will receive 2025-26 biennial budget presentations from four different departments: finance, city council, legal and executive. The presentations will dive into the details of how much each department spent in 2023 and 2024 and funding being requested for the next two years.

Finance Director Michelle Meyer presented the city’s preliminary biennial budget on Sept. 9, which was followed by a public hearing on Sept. 23.

Other council business will include:

– A vote on an ordinance approving amendments to the Lynnwood Development and Business Services (DBS) Fee Schedule for 2025. In the Oct. 7 meeting, DBS Director Kleitsch, Manager Linda Montano and Deputy Director Robert Mathias proposed an increase of 7.6% to the fee schedule.

– A vote on a revision to Lynnwood Municipal Code (LMC) 2.44.020 regarding the requirement that the public works director is also a licensed engineer.

– A proclamation of Fire Prevention Week.

The Oct. 14 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can also watch remotely using the links on the city webpage and review the agenda here.