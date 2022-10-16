City council Oct. 17 to discuss preliminary budget, new Zip Alderwood shuttle

The Lynnwood City Council is set to spend a majority of its time during the Monday, Oct. 17, work session receiving 2023-24 preliminary budget presentations from city staff.

The council received the proposed budget at its Oct. 10 meeting and will continue receiving presentations and discussing the matter until Oct. 31. Councilmembers are set to vote on the final budget in November.

In other business, the council is expected to receive a briefing regarding the Community Transit Pilot Project update. The project involves the release of the new Zip Alderwood shuttle, which will be launched on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the Alderwood Mall area.

The Zip Alderwood shuttle will cost the same as a local bus fare but can be hailed by a smartphone app or phone call. Zip shuttles can pick up and drop off customers from any location in specified areas.

The Oct. 17 meeting will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.