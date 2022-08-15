City council on summer recess until September

The Lynnwood City Council is taking a summer recess until the beginning of September.
For the next three weeks, no council meetings will be held to give councilmembers the opportunity to enjoy time with family, friends and the community.
The city council’s next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The meeting will be held a day later than the regularly scheduled Monday meeting because of the Labor Day holiday.
