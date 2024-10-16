City council receives breakdown of Lynnwood’s 2025-26 biennial budget

The Lynnwood City Council received several updates at its Oct. 14 meeting regarding the city’s draft of the 2025-26 biennial budget.

Presented by Finance Director Michelle Meyer, they include:

– Increasing contracted revenue for the Community Justice Center (CJC) by $700,000 in 2026 to add more bed space. The proposed revenue would be received from neighboring cities that will use the jail.

– Adding a human service coordinator ($302,000) and two graffiti remediation positions ($323,300). Both dollar amounts include the cost of benefits.

– Reducing expenses for fire ($500,000) and prosecutor services ($147,000).

– Reducing revenues from sales tax and Lynnwood’s Development and Business Services department due to slower growth from 2026 to 2030.

– Reducing interest income and property taxes in 2025.

Regarding the city’s sales tax revenue, Meyer highlighted that projected growth will decrease from 5.6% in 2025 to 4% in 2026. The growth is forecasted to decrease further to 3% in 2027 and 2028, and to 2% in 2029 and 2030.

Meyer said that the sales tax forecast is based on the Puget Sound Economic Forecaster model, a quarterly publication that provides economic analysis and forecasts for the Puget Sound region, covering trends in employment, housing and other key economic indicators. The latest update is based on data from the end of September, she added.

According to Meyer, the sales tax rate is forecasted to decrease because new development is anticipated to decrease in later years. “It would be the construction-related sales tax that we would expect to see slow down,” she said. “We’re trying to be somewhat conservative for the forecast because so many things can change in the future years.”

Meyer also said that revenues from the city’s red-light photo enforcement fees that were originally going to the city’s Fund 105 are now going directly into the general fund. Fund 105 accounts for revenues and expenditures related to the city’s criminal justice system.

Red light camera fees that used to go into Fund 105 are now “going directly into the revenue budget for general [fund] with the other traffic fines,” she said. “You’re just going to see that revenue directly now in your fines and forfeitures section so that is why that amount has increased between the September version and October.”

Lynnwood’s estimated biennial revenues and expenditures are still the same as those reported last month – at $152.2 million in revenue and $156.1 million in expenses.

The city’s property tax rate will revert to its pre-COVID level of 57 cents per $1,000 of assessed home value, up from the 43 cents and 45 cents rates for 2023 and 2024. Under this plan, the average homeowner would get an annual tax increase of about $84, or $7 per month, based on Snohomish County’s 2024 property valuation. This tax hike would generate $6.2 million for the city in 2025 and $6.7 million in 2026.

Legislative budget presentation

Council President George Hurst presented the city council’s budget with a request for $50,000 to create a new Council Community Outreach Fund for 2025.

“Council used to have a fund of $75,000,” Hurst said. “It was around 2016 because that’s how the Human Services Commission was first funded as far as being able to give grants out. Fifty thousand dollars I hope is something we can consider.”

Hurst also said that travel and training expenses for all councilmembers have increased by $16,000 because the council belongs to the National League of Cities, and most of their conferences are in Washington, D.C. The council’s annual trip to meet legislators in Olympia also “eats up” the funds, he added.

Other requests for increased council spending include:

– A $2,000 increase, from $4,200 to $6,200, in the “all other” category for community meetings, such as Coffee with the Council and Let’s Talk About Safety.

– A $10,384 increase, from $62,080 to $72,464, in renewals and subscriptions to software and IT services, such as Microsoft 360, NeoGov and Granicus.

– A $7,872 increase, from $8,256 to $16,128, in cell phone services.

– A $17,500 increase, from $27,400 to $44,900, in interfund insurance.

Some council expenses have decreased, including:

– A $12,500 decrease in technology hardware due to lack of laptop requests from councilmembers.

– A $37,000 decrease in council meeting expenses because private security funding is not needed. The Lynnwood police currently provides city council security.

– An $8,700 decrease in city attorney fees.

– A $5,870 decrease in IT replacement charges.

Overall, the net city council budget has a “modest” increase of $32,000, Hurst said. “I think we did pretty good as far as trying to make sure we are running a lean budget.”

Executive budget presentation

Assistant City Administrator Julie Moore presented the budget for the executive department, which leads and manages city government operations, supporting the Community Vision and city council policies. She highlighted some of the budget changes, including:

– Contracting with a lobbying firm to assist with legislative engagement in Olympia, which would cost $96,000 for the biennium ($48,000 per year).

– Reinstating the community survey and data software called Polco that assesses community livability across various factors. This would cost $33,000 biennially.

– A $200,000 transfer from the non-departmental budget into the executive budget for city-wide memberships, such as the Association of Washington Cities and the Snohomish County Cities and Towns.

The executive administration’s budget for the next biennium is proposed to increase by more than $500,000, with $200,000 of that amount coming from the non-departmental budget transfer.

As for the community engagement department, Moore said there isn’t anything new reflected in the budget. However, the cost of software services, such as Adobe Suite and GovDelivery, have gone up and the biennium increase of $57,719 includes a yearly community open house.

“We thought that [the open house] was very successful, and we want to continue that on,” Moore said.

Biennially, the city clerk budget will increase by $297,208, and the equity and social justice budget will rise by $29,354.

“This past two years, [the city clerk] budget has been hit particularly hard with city attorney fees,” Moore said. “We’ve had a huge increase in public records requests. Well, that also comes with a lot more city attorney time to review certain types of requests. We also have two current lawsuits that we’re working on relating to public records, and…our city’s liability insurance carrier WCIA does not cover litigation costs due to the public record suit. So that is hitting the city clerk’s budget.”

As for the equity and social justice budget, Moore said the increase is from the cost-of-living adjustments and shared-city costs.

Legal budget presentation

Moore said that all attorney positions are contracted with third parties. City attorney services are provided by Kenyon Disend; city prosecution is provided by Zachor, Stock & Krepps; and city indigent defense is provided by Feldman & Lee. She said that the city attorney budget does not have any line items because each legal contractor is responsible for forecasting and budgeting its own costs.

“As of Jan. 1, Kenyon Disend has notified us that they will be charging a modest increase to their hourly rate based on CPI [consumer price index] for the Seattle-Tacoma area, and we have asked departments to adjust their budget as necessary,” Moore said.

Regarding prosecution services, Moore said that Zachor, Stock & Krepps is paid a flat rate of $46,600 per month. The firm had requested a contract amendment due to rising costs and wages and the “busyness” of the new justice center. “That increase is projected to start in January and will go up to $50,620 per month, which is an 8.6% increase,” she said.

Regarding public defense, Moore said that the city is budgeting for a 10% increase for 2025. With the Washington State Bar Association (WSBA) adopting reduced caseload standards last March, the caseloads will be reduced from 470 cases to 250 cases per year starting July 2, 2025, she added.

“That will severely impact our ability to provide public defense with our current contract,” Moore said. “In talks with Feldman & Lee, they’re projecting that we’re probably going to have to double the amount of attorneys that we have on our contract in order to provide public defense services. There are still a lot of unknowns right now. Feldman & Lee are figuring out where things are going to land. We will have to come back mid-biennium to do an adjustment and have a deeper conversation with council as we know more what the true realities for Lynnwood are.”

Councilmember Patrick Decker asked about the flat-fee rate that the city prosecutors are getting. “So it doesn’t matter how much they work or how little they work, we pay them the same?” he asked. “They can have zero cases, and we would have to pay them the same amount? If they get a thousand cases, we pay them the same amount? ”

“I suppose,” Moore replied.

“It seems like an odd way to hire a third-party consultant firm,” Decker said. “We should be paying for actual work done rather than a flat fee. I’m not familiar with what available contract options are here, but if I was negotiating with my attorney, I would want him to charge me either hourly or on outcomes. I guess I could hire him on a retainer. It’s kind of what this is, right? If they’re on retainer and it’s a flat fee, then we shouldn’t have any increased costs. We should just be able to give them as much business as we need, and they should do that work. That’s the definition of a retainer or a flat fee.”

Moore also said that the city also pays the public defenders a monthly flat rate. “What if [the WSBA] decided to say that they can only handle 10% of what they were handling previously?” Decker asked. “We would still have to pay that same $50,000 for them to do 10% of the work they were doing previously.”

“We’ll need to renegotiate a contract with Feldman & Lee,” Moore said. “Our contract with them actually expires June 30 of next year.”

Councilmember Derica Escamilla said that the city has to be “competitive” with their rates because law firms can “zoom in” to other municipalities and not have to be present in those areas.

Councilmember Josh Binda asked if there is an alternative to hiring law firms, such as an individual attorney. “Are we sold on just having a firm?” he asked.

“As of right now, we have not looked into different service delivery methods,” Moore replied. “It’s very competitive right now. I don’t think that we get an opportunity to pay attorneys less. Attorneys are limited in supply, so pretty much they can charge what they want to charge.”



Moore added that the city wants to ensure there are enough attorneys “in the pipeline to fill the minimum quota so that community members have access to justice. “Yes, we can lower the case rate standards, but are there gonna be enough attorneys to backfill, to take all those cases, or are we gonna have people that just don’t have access to justice in our courts.”

Finance budget presentation

While there are no budget changes for finance and no requests for additional funding are needed, Finance Director Meyer said that her department is requesting a $50,000 increase in expenditures for insurance, audits, training and technology.

Meyer said that the finance staff was reorganized, such as moving them from procurement and budget tasks to utility billing and payroll. She also said that she has a part-time accounting position funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and plans to “absorb” that position after the ARPA funding ends.

“For the ARPA accountant, $22,000 of that is [paid] from ARPA in 2025, and then the remaining cost is in the finance accounting budget,” Meyer said. “We do have a part-time accountant position in that division, so the employee in the ARPA position will just move into the regular accountant position. Her main focus will still be ARPA as that grant continues, but since she will no longer be grant funded, we can use her for other departmental accounting functions, too.”

In other business:

– The city council voted 7-0 to approve a 7.6% increase in the development and business services fee schedule for 2025. Development & Business Services (DBS) Director David Kleitsch and DBS Manager Linda Montano mentioned in a previous council work session that the fees schedule will impact fire permits, inspection fees and other service fees.

– The council voted 6-1 to approve removing the public engineering licensure requirement for the city’s public works director, a change proposed by Human Resource Director Annie Vandenkooy. According to Vandenkooy, 15 out of 17 Washington cities comparable to Lynnwood do not require the public works director to have a professional engineer license.

Councilmember Decker voted no on the amendment. He said that the head of the public works department should have “innate technical knowledge” of what the staff is doing.

“I have worked in organizations where the lead of the team did not have a good, technical understanding of what it is I did, and I often felt that my efforts were underappreciated,” Decker said. “My preference is aways to have a team lead who does have the technical expertise to be able to understand and appreciate the specific skills, experience, knowledge and certifications of the various team members, and I think maintaining that particular license would grant that authority and understanding of that particular individual.”

Council President Hurst said that the City of Lynnwood is an “outlier” of having this requirement. Former Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation Sarah Olson is now the Deputy Director of Engineering, Planning and Development Services in Kirkland because she has a degree in public administration, Hurst said.

“I do understand Councilmember Decker’s position. I think that we’re opening up…to reach out to a broader spectrum of candidates by doing this,” Hurst said.

Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby asked if there are any cost benefits to the city by not requiring an engineering license, and Vandenkooy said no. “All the [public works] directors are in the [pay] grade, so regardless of the PE licensure, there’s really no savings to the city,” she said.

– Councilmember Patrick Decker proclaimed Oct. 6-12 as Fire Prevention Week with the theme “Smoke Alarms: Make them work for you!” South County Fire Assistant Chief Todd Anderson accepted the proclamation.

