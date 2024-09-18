City council receives Multi-Family Tax Exemption program updates

This is part one of two in the Sept. 16 Lynnwood City Council meeting. Part 2 is coming up.

The Lynnwood City Council at its Sept.16 meeting received updates about the city’s Multi-Unit Housing Property Tax Exemption (MFTE) program and what the future may hold for such exemptions.

Economic Development Manager Ben Wolters and City Center Program Manager Sarah Cho explained that the program offers temporary property tax exemptions to developers who build multi-family housing in designated areas. The goal is to increase the housing supply and encourage affordable housing.

The Washington State Legislature approved the MFTE program in 1995, and the Lynnwood City Council voted in 2007 to implement it in the city, with City Center as its target area. Recently, the council approved a tax exemption request April 8 for the City Center’s ENSO housing development.

Lynnwood’s MFTE program offers an eight- to 12-year property tax exemption, which includes an annual certificate review and reporting to the state and city. The state audits the program every five years.

In the eight-year program, there are no minimum affordability requirements, which means developers do not need to set aside a minimum number of units at an affordable rate.

In the 12-year program, at least 20% of the units must be affordable to low-income – defined as 80% of area median income (AMI) and moderate-income – defined as 80–115% AMI – households. Both project enrollment deadlines are Dec. 31, 2031.

Cho presented other MFTE program options that are allowed by the state, but the city has yet not adopted e. These include:

– A 12-year extension of an MFTE exemption for both existing programs if 20% of units are set aside as affordable to low-income households or if local 12-year requirements are in place at the time of the extension. Developers are not able to extend their exemption after the enrollment deadline. However, if they choose to apply, the extension deadline would be Dec. 31, 2045.

– A 20-year homeownership program where at least 25% of the units are sold as permanently affordable for low-income households with ground lease or dead restriction.

– A 20-year rental housing program where at least 20% of the units must be affordable to low-income households for a 99-year period.

Both 20-year programs’ enrollment deadline is Dec. 31, 2031, and they do not have extensions.

Lynnwood has four MFTE properties. Two of them – Kinect and Ember –are using the 12-year program. The other two properties – Kōz and ENSO – are currently “conditional” because they are not yet open and do not have their temporary occupancy certificate, Cho said. When they fulfill their requirements, Kōz will use the 12-year program and ENSO will use the eight-year program.

All four properties have a total of 1,113 units, with 161 of them (14%) defined as affordable through MFTE.

Wolters said that the next steps for the council regarding future housing development are to review the extension programs and decide whether the MFTE should be expanded to other areas. One potential area of expansion would be near Edmonds College.

“It’s an important question whether the eight-year incentive is still necessary or not,” Wolters said. “If you ask American Capital Group, who is the developer of ENSO, in their particular situation with their lender, it was at the lenders’ discretion that they chose not to do the 12-year [program].”

Wolters explained that lenders determine whether a property gets an eight-year or 12-year extension depending on several factors, such as interest rates, cooling of inflation and construction costs. “The [costs of] construction in the region has slowed down somewhat, but it’s not enough to make up for the difference from the interest rates,” Wolters said. He added that the MFTE program has served as a “useful bridge” between the state’s Growth Management Act (GMA) and development decisions adding it gives developers and their lenders “confidence in the rents they can charge relative to the costs of their project and return of investment.”

Councilmember Patrick Decker said that the City Center is not just for housing. “It needs jobs,” he said. “And we have yet to see any material increase in job opportunities coming out of the City Center. Is there a job base that I’m not seeing in this area?”

Wolters said that office jobs, medical offices and retailers would be some of the jobs at City Center, but none of these have been developed yet.

Decker said he was concerned that these housing projects are creating commuters, referring to Amazon’s return-to-office mandate that starts in January 2025. “Every building [means] more cars on our streets, and hopefully some of those will go on the light rail,” Decker said. “But until then, that’s more cars on the freeway, more congestion for our residents.

“Whatever we’re thinking about MFTE and other city incentive programs, we have to figure out why we’re not creating jobs because if we fall behind that, we will become known as a bedroom community without that commercial element that we need for City Center to be successful,” Decker continued. “If we don’t get those jobs here, City Center will not be the vision that we’re looking for.”

Decker added that the Microsoft campus area in Redmond has “massive” multifamily construction, yet housing in Redmond has been rising 10% yearly. “Increased density, in and of itself, does not lead to affordable housing by any means,” he said. “I can’t imagine anybody thinks Redmond apartments or condominiums are in any way affordable housing. They are not. So don’t conflate building more houses with reducing housing costs.”

Decker also pointed out that the city is losing “about $20 million in taxes” through the MFTE program. “We don’t have money to take care of our roads [and] our parks,” he said. “That’s why we’re discussing in our budget season why we are raising property taxes in Lynnwood.”

Wolters acknowledged that there are not a lot of employers moving into Lynnwood yet, but he said that with new residents, there will be new customers for existing businesses and future retail opportunities. Also, Wolters said that the city gets most of its revenue from sales tax.

“We’ve certainly heard in DBS a desire to have a vibrant urban center that people in our community would come and visit,” he said. “The celebration of the light rail certainly gave us a taste of what that could look like in City Center.”

However, Decker said that the sales tax revenue is “struggling, not climbing.” “I’m not sure all these residents are bringing the tax revenue enough to offset the infrastructure impacts,” he said. “Maybe down the road at some point, but in today’s hard numbers, the balance sheet is in the red.”

Councilmember Derica Escamilla said the developers were “begging” the municipalities and the county to help with the pre-design and site selection because they are picking up the costs of getting projects off the ground.

“Taxes are important, our people are stretched thin, but they need somewhere to live,” she said.

Council President George Hurst pointed out that an acre of multi-family housing would produce more sales tax than single-family homes, and sales tax is the city’s number one source of revenue with property tax ranking number four. “[The idea that housing] density is not paying for infrastructure, that’s incorrect,” Hurst said. “I think you’ll find that per acre, those multi-family apartments create more sales tax revenue. I think it’s something worthy of study.”

Development and Business Services Director David Kleitsch said DBS will consider the council’s questions and comments and will address them in a future meeting.

– Story and photos by Nick Ng