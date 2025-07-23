City Council reviews Lynnwood’s $9.4 million deficit

Key takeaways:

The council learned that Lynnwood is facing a $9.4 million budget shortfall through the first half of 2025.

Councilmembers also considered options for spending revenue collected for affordable housing.

Washington State Department of Transportation and city staff shared a pre-design study for ways to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety on the Highway 99 corridor.

City staff reported the results of the National Community Survey, which was conducted from March to May 2025.

The City of Lynnwood faces a $9.4 million shortfall through the second quarter of 2025, the Lynnwood City Council learned Monday night. As a result, the city is looking at options for reducing spending, including a hiring freeze and staff furloughs.

The City came into 2025 with a $4.2 million deficit in its 2024 end-of-year fund balance, Lynnwood Finance Director Michelle Meyer reported during Monday’s council work session. Then, through the first half of 2025, preliminary financial statements showed that the city has spent $5.2 million more than it has taken in. General fund expenditures are at 23% of the budget and revenues are at 20%.

The result is a cumulative fund balance of $9.4 million less than anticipated through the second quarter, Meyers confirmed in an email Tuesday.

Sales tax revenue is about $1.5 million – or 9% – below projections due to stagnant economic growth nationwide, particularly in construction, according to Meyer. While there is a high volume of developmental permits, there are “no big projects,” she said.

Construction has slowed because of high interest rates, which have stalled large multi-family developments. This slowdown impacts both permit fees and construction-related sales tax. Traffic camera enforcement ticket revenue – once expected to grow last year – has also dropped to mid-2024 levels.

With a deficit at the end of 2024, all city departments were asked to limit spending to 25% of their 2025 budget. Meyer told the council that the only budget category that spent more than 25% was intergovernmental services, mainly from the police department due contracts with other agencies. Some of these costs were paid in a lump sum earlier this year, which makes the spending look higher than it actually is, Meyer said, adding that this portion of the budget should “even out” as the quarter continues.

One example of how the city is addressing the slower-than-expected cash flow: It decided to hold the cash from a $1 million bond that matured instead of reinvesting it as usual. More bonds may be cashed out this way if needed, Meyer said.

Mayor Christine Frizzell said during the meeting that in April 2025, Meyer told the Council Finance Committee and the City Council about a projected $3 million deficit by the end of the biennium, stemming from a $4.2 million deficit in the 2024 year-end fund balance.

“At that time, I asked the city leadership team to begin closely scrutinizing spending and identifying ways to reduce costs to address the deficit,” Frizzell said.

The mayor identified several ways for the city to reduce costs, including a hiring freeze; reduced seasonal staffing, travel and training; restricted overtime unless it’s approved by a director; and reductions in professional services and elimination of non-critical purchases. There will also be furloughs for the mayor and directors in 2025 and 2026, she added.

Councilmember David Parshall asked Meyer why there was a “purposeful spend down” in the previous biennium, which was balanced.

Meyer said the previous biennial fund balance had grown because the city had budgeted “conservatively” in 2021–22 during the COVID-19 pandemic, expecting a slow recovery. However, she said the economy bounced back faster than expected, and in the 2023–24 biennium, the plan was to preserve the fund balance to help through future years.

However, the city chose to adopt lower property tax rates and added new permanent positions — mostly in public safety —using the one-time federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. In 2024, the budget was amended again to dip further into the fund balance to cover unexpected costs at the city’s Community Recovery Center.

“We had some revenues that just didn’t come in as anticipated in 2023-24. Some of those were related to the opening of the facility, and it happened a lot later than budgeted, so we weren’t able to contract with other jurisdictions to bring in revenue,” Meyer said.

Councilmember Patrick Decker pointed out fines and forfeitures were budgeted at $20 million for the biennium but are now expected to bring in about $11.2 million to $11.5 million.

Frizzell said that this overestimate came from relying on a four-month spike in red-light traffic ticket counts from March to July 2024, which appeared to be a new trend. She added that during that time, red-light camera activity increased as some key intersections reopened after construction on 196th Street and 44th Avenue. Believing this spike would continue, the city used it to forecast future revenue, but ticket counts have since dropped again.

Decker suggested the city may need to scale back on “nice-to-have” projects and focus on essential services. Examples he gave included pausing road improvement goals, limiting council travel and training budgets, and reconsidering selling the planned City Center Park property, which is currently undeveloped.

Frizzell suggested Decker make a list of those items and bring them to next week’s meeting.

“My crystal ball broke during COVID,” Meyer said. “I think a lot of people trying to make forecasts have had trouble since COVID, coming up with reliable forecasts because there were so many additional things impacting the market. It was hard to get any sort of predictive value.”

Meyer will go over the second quarter 2025 budget during a special council meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22.

Affordable housing bill policy

In other council business, Lynnwood Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren gave an update on Substitute House Bill 1406 and Fund 146. SHB 1406 allows Lynnwood to receive 0.0073% of state sales tax revenue to fund affordable housing without raising the tax rate, while Fund 146 is the city’s account for holding and distributing revenue collected under SHB 1406. Almgren said Fund 146 has about $960,000.

Councilmember George Hurst proposed last November that the city adopt a policy of spending Fund 146, and the council discussed how to best allocate the fund: Through one-time rental assistance programs or by investing in long-term affordable housing development.

Almgren highlighted upcoming affordable housing projects, such as those involving Sound Transit and Housing Hope, as potential candidates for funding. He also said the Finance Committee had discussed key policy questions, including whether to establish a minimum fund balance and a cap on annual spending, given the volatility of sales tax revenue.

Councilmembers offered options for funding, including building a nest egg for long-term program funding, assisting seniors in mobile home parks and creating scholarships for those in hardship due to property tax increases.

Parshall suggested using Fund 146 as a “force multiplier” by partnering with organizations and leveraging the city’s limited resources to support larger affordable housing projects.

“I’m interested in that gap that exists because that is going to be a trouble spot for us if we’re running out of housing needed for that 30% less of AMI [annual median income] and permanent supportive housing,” Parshall said. “I am curious how much multiplier pilots we could get out of this money. I’d like to at least look into that.”

Frizzell proposed an open application process for people and organizations that are providing affordable housing.

Highway 99 corridor

Almgren, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Planning Manager April Delchamps and WSDOT Area Traffic Engineer Josh Shippy discussed the pre-design study for Highway 99 corridor from 212th Street Southwest to Airport Road.

The study offers options to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety, such as speed limit reduction, raised crosswalks, pedestrian refuges and lane narrowing. Delchamps said that WSDOT is doing an online survey to see what the public like improved.

Shippy presented two basic options for road changes.

Concept 1A adds a shared path on one side of Highway 99, requiring 5 feet of additional right-of-way.

Concept 1B adds a shared path on the other side, requiring an additional 10 feet of new right-of-way.

Also, the speed limit may be reduced from 45 mph to 40 mph, Shippy added.

The full presentation can be seen here.

National survey results

Lynnwood City Assistant Administrator Julie Moore and Polco/National Research Center Director Jason Neumeyer presented the results of the National Community Survey, a standardized, nationwide survey that gathers resident opinions about local government services, community livability and priorities to help guide city planning and decision-making.

See the results here.