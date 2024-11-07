City council reviews public works biennial budget, says farewell to Executive Assistant Lisa Harrison

During Monday night’s Nov. 4 business session, the Lynnwood City Council heard an update about the public works department funding and projects included in the city’s 2025-26 biennial budget. Public Works Director Bill Franz said the department budget will be about $110.6 million. Utilities make up about 81% of the amount, at about $89.5 million.

In addition to infrastructure maintenance, Franz pointed out several upcoming city projects designed to improve pedestrian safety and decrease traffic congestion, including the Poplar Way extension bridge and the 44th Avenue West Underpass.

“We’ve heard the message in our neighborhoods and concerns about traffic impacts and sidewalks, especially around schools and parks, and we’ll develop strategies to address these issues,” Franz told the council. “These proposed budgets allow us to continue our diligent work to plan for, operate and maintain our key infrastructure. Concerns continue about our long-term ability to keep up with these needs due to constraints in funding. However, the department will continue to modify and adapt in order to do the very best with the available resources.”

The public works 2025-26 general fund budget will increase by more than $1.5 million compared to 2023-24– from $6.66 million to nearly $8.17 million. That amount is nearly four times higher than the 2021-22 biennial budget.

“All of our departments have experienced cost increases over the past four years, which is reflected in the budget,” said City of Lynnwood spokesperson Nathan MacDonald. “Even with the challenges of inflation, supply chain and related expenses, increasing costs of public safety, employee salary and benefit increases, replacement costs of aging infrastructure, our departments have worked hard to minimize the financial impact to our community members in spite of these increases.”

Public Works Deputy Director of Administration Marcie MacQuarrie requested an additional maintenance worker and a janitor. The cost would be about$350,000 biennially for both positions, which would help maintain the extra work space at the city’s new Community Justice Center (CJC). Employees filling the new jobs would also work at the municipal court and the Lynnwood Police Department. With these positions, Lynnwood would have a total staff of up to six maintenance workers and six janitors.

According to MacQuarrie, funding for the maintenance worker would come from the general fund while the janitor would be paid through the utilities, parks and recreation, and maintenance and operations funds.

MacQuarrie continued with the budget for the city’s waste reduction fund, which is $89,462. It is funded by a state grant of $36,462 and $53,000 through the city’s general fund. The fund focuses on reducing waste in landfills and providing education and waste collection events. There are no full-time employees specifically for this department, and the administration department manages waste reduction programs.

The fleet operations funds – Fund 511 and 510 – include mechanics who service 250 public works vehicles and equipment. The budget for both funds is about $6 million and includes 9.5 full-time employees. Fund 511 pays for services through billing to customers, and Fund 510 supports Fund 511 to purchase new vehicles. Fund 510 also acts as a reserve for equipment rental and replacement purposes.

“Fund 511 has succeeded in reaching within $20,000 positive or negative of net zero ending fund balance,” MacQuarrie said. “This is great news because this fund should just pay for itself.”

Public Works Deputy Director of Utilities and Operations Jared Bond requested additional funding of about $800,000 for one maintenance worker and an asphalt paver, as well additional funds to cover the 25% increase in costs for materials and maintenance from 2022. This increases the street fund to $6.8 million in the next biennium, with $3.25 million coming from the city’s general fund and $1.5 million from the Lynnwood Transportation Benefit District (TBD). The remaining funds come from gas tax and vehicle licensing fees.

“Prior to this biennium, we only had four [full-time employees] in the streets side, which was the same staffing level we had in the 1980s,” Bond said. “So when you see potholes filled, signs maintained or replaced, you can see the benefit of adding additional staff.”

While the additional maintenance worker position will increase the full-time utilities and operations staff to 12.5, Bond said the maintenance crew will go from five to six full-time employees, and that’s not enough to meet the industry standard of one full-time employee for every 12 lane-miles. “Based on our size, we should have 25,” Bond said.

Fund 411 covers the sewage and water utilities operations and is entirely funded by customers, Bond said. It includes 54.5 full-time employees and provides various services, such as treating 1.5 billion gallons of wastewater and inspecting storm catch basins.

“All revenue generated by these rates can only be spent on utilities purposes,” he said. “Fund 411 does not receive any money from the city’s general fund. However, there are transfers made out of 411 into the city’s general fund to cover overhead necessary to manage and operate the utility. That equates to about $5 million.”

Bond said that public works is scheduled to have four full-time employees in the utilities department in the next biennium – with two new employees in 2025 and two in 2026. The staff cost is covered by the utility rates.

Bond also said that public works updates its rates on a three-year cycle, and the rates will be reviewed in future meetings with city council. “Despite the necessary increases…our rates are the second lowest in the region, and we’re quite proud of that,” he said.

Councilmember David Parshall asked how electrification of the city’s fleet vehicles would impact future budgets. McQuarrie said that public works is tracking the savings in each electric vehicle. “We’re seeing quite a savings in our fuel, especially for those [employees] that are taking home [vehicles] a long distance,” she said. “We thought electric vehicles would cost more. We would have to figure out how to expand that capital up front, but we’re not seeing that quite as much. We’ve also relied a lot on grants and tax savings, so we’re able to utilize that to get us a little bit ahead.”

Of 40 different types of fleet vehicles, MacQuarrie said that medium- to light-duty vehicles will be the first ones to be electrified, such as street sweepers and flushing vehicles. “They do cost a little bit more up front, but they have a bit of savings long-term,” she said. “They have very little maintenance. You don’t have to do an oil change on them. It’s [mainly] tires and windshield wipers.”

Parshall asked how the city ended up having five full-time maintenance crew members when 25 are needed. “I’m frustrated that the council is putting [you] in a position where it seems like you have been operating on a really lean fashion for a really long time,” he said. “There’s this assumption that, oh, public works can just run lean every year. And then eventually we run up against it, and here we are with a real shortage of maintenance workers.”

“It’s really just how city budgets in Washington state are built,” Franz said. “I think all of our cities have a similar problem with transportation, and in my opinion it’s because street funds have to be in a separate fund, not part of the general fund. They receive some of the funding from gas tax. Decades ago that was probably enough money to do and keep up. Well, that gas tax hasn’t increased in decades…which makes it so cities have to rely on their general fund, which competes with all these other services. And we’re not part of the general fund. We’re kinda forgotten until the tail end of the budget process when money is all allocated.

“We’re extremely proud of our crews who do so much with what they have,” Franz continued.

“It’s amazing, and I think that’s the thing that stands out here,” Parshall said. “You’re understaffed but Lynnwood still looks really great for what we have out there on the streets. You’re doing a fantastic job.”

Bond said that public works does get seasonal workers to help, especially in vegetation management in the summer. Also, he added that the revenues from the state gas tax and certain fees “are not coming in with what has been projected.”

“We’re having to get creative in filling that void or just doing less, you know, cutting back overtime and cutting back on material costs, just doing less things so we can balance that budget,” he said.

Councilmember Josh Binda asked what would it take to catch up to industry standards. Bond replied that setting goals should be done first before figuring out how many people are needed for a job.

Councilmember Nick Coelho said he thinks the industry standard of having 25 full-time employees is “unrealistic.” “What is the cost of associating with sacrificing so much of that planned work in exchange for doing more emergency repairs?” he asked.

Bond gave an example where it takes six people to lay down thermoplastic strips to form lane markings on a road: ne person arrives at the worksite early to warm up the thermoplastic machine, then it takes one or more people to stencil the markings on the pavement, two people to run the machine and two people for traffic control.

“It’s usually a six- to seven-person operation just to do that,” Bond said. “So already we are borrowing from a different division or using seasonal help. We can only use the seasonal help for flagging [traffic]. With additional staff, it frees up other staff to do the other planned work. Can a community our size afford [industry standards]? I think realistically we don’t know. That’s a huge commitment and investment by the city. We’re aware of that. Our maintenance workers are well aware of that. What we ask them to do with what they have, I think they do a great job because they understand and do care about this community.”

With only four full-time maintenance workers for many years until the last biennium, Bond said that the department has gotten used to planning and doing the work with limited people and resources.

“Some things we don’t have a choice on,” he said. “If somebody smashes into a stop sign, we got to get out there and deal with that right away, which means we’re pulling people off of a crew if we’re repouring a sidewalk panel – and that [requires] four to five people to work on that. Well, now we have to pull two off, and that work just goes slower or it just gets delayed. We’re on a constant stage of triage.

Council President George Hurst asked if the city’s asphalt paver could be rented out to other nearby cities. Bond said that it is a possibility, and the medium- and large-size pavers would be the ones to rent out because the city does not use them very often. With a life expectancy of five to seven years – depending on the number of hours used – Bond said the city would need to be “mindful” about the number of paving hours used in each agency or city.

Councilmember Patrick Decker asked why there is a large discrepancy in the meter readings between water that enters a distribution system and the amount that is billed to consumers. He pointed to a metric slide Monday’s public works presentation, which showed the amount of water loss in the first six months of 2024 is close to the entire years of 2022 and 2023.

Franz said that with about 100 miles of pipes and service connections, a lot of little leaks throughout the system can add up to a 10% loss. “Years ago I think we were at 15% to 17%, so we’ve done a lot of work to get that down,” he said. “We’ll never get to zero. Not possible.”

Capital funds

City engineer David Mach said the capital projects for the next biennium would cost about $98 million and included 63 projects. He said that many of these projects are underfunded, such as the pavement program, sidewalk repairs and ADA accessibility, with a biennial shortage of $10.6 million.

Also, several revenue sources for capital projects could be discontinued in the 2027-28 biennium, Mach said. These are the Economic Development Infrastructure Fund (EDIF), Transportation Benefit District and Capital Development.

“Roughly $6.4 million of revenue from the sales tax goes into [TBD],” Mach said. “Well, that 0.1% sales tax was a voter-approved initiative, and it’s good for 10 years and that 10 years expires in 2027. That’s a lot of money, and if that was to go away, that would really crush our transportation capital projects.”

Only $15.7 million will come from the city’s general funds for the next biennium, and Mach said that it is not enough to fund capital projects. Nearly half the amount ($7.78 million) would fund ongoing projects, such as street and sidewalk maintenance and traffic signal rebuilding. The remaining $7.62 million would be distributed through capital projects, such as the Poplar Bridge, Rowe Park and Costco traffic.

To keep the projects going, Mach said the department would need about $50 million over three bienniums, which leaves the department with a shortfall of $22.85 million.

However, Mach pointed out some potential new revenue sources, such as:

– Re-fund EDIF: Taking sales tax dollars that come from new building construction in Lynnwood

– Increase traffic impact fees

– Increase sales tax in the TBD from 0.1% to 0.3% with voters’ approval

– Increase vehicle tab fees from $40 to $50 with council approval

– Adopt a bond measure for transportation

– Increase property tax

– Increase general fund contribution

– Draw revenue from red light and speeding cameras

– Tax increment financing

Despite the underfunding of the capital projects, Franz said that maintaining and repairing the existing infrastructure is the top priority, rather than new projects. “If we receive another $2, $3, $4 million, I think we would sprinkle it [throughout],” he said.

Binda said that he is in favor of new revenue options that include voter approval. “I don’t want to just tax people more because we’re lacking in certain departments,” he said.

Hurst said that restructuring EDIF for further funding is a possibility and agreed with Binda on voter-approved options. However, increasing car tab fees may not likely happen because the city council had repealed it twice and it was vetoed by two mayors.

Full public works presentation here.

Substitute House Bill 1406

The council also reviewed Substitute House Bill (SHB) 1406, which authorizes the City of Lynnwood to receive 0.0073% of state sales tax revenue to be used for affordable housing purposes, with the funds deposited into Special Revenue Fund 146. Hurst said that the city has been getting $20,000 a month from the state, and the fund has accumulated to $814,000. By the end of the current biennium, the amount will reach $1.3 million. Hurst added that the council never established a policy for using the fund.

Council Vice President Altamirano-Crosby said she could not give an opinion about the fund unless Finance Director Michelle Meyer was present before the council. (Meyer was absent from the Nov. 4 meeting.)

Coelho thinks there needs to be a clearer direction on where the housing funds should go. “If we are looking to encourage, for instance, transit-oriented development…on Highway 99, maybe limiting a certain corridor of where these funds can be used to supplement connection fees,” he said. “[It would] incentivize affordable housing and density in the places that our community really wants it to be.”

Decker said the government should not be “dumping money” into affordable housing projects.

“[Developers] should evaluate the cost, build affordable housing that meets market demands, but they should do it without government propping up the affordable housing because it’s not sustainable,” he said. “I want to see people learn how to build affordable housing in our city and make the market viable.”



However, Decker said he favored the development of a rental assistance program for certain low-income tenants, especially seniors and people who are already living in Lynnwood facing risks of losing their homes.

“I don’t want to subsidize somebody who wants to move to our city,” he said. “$20,000 a month isn’t a lot, but if you spread that across 40 people, it may be enough to help them stay in their residences.”

Councilmember Derica Escamilla agreed with Decker on rental assistance, and recommended a financial hardship application option. “It’s in my understanding that there’s not anything you can apply for assistance, like if you’re going through a hard time and something happened,” she said.

Parshall said rental assistance is a short-term solution and does not address the lack of affordable housing for people in the lower-income bracket. He suggested using the fund to increase the stock of affordable housing could be a better long-term solution, such as housing projects by Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO).

“HASCO [has built] up to 100 units of affordable housing that will be in Lynnwood for a long, long time,” Parshall said.

In other business, the council acknowledged the work and positive impact of City Council Executive Assistant Lisa Harrison, who is retiring. Harrison started the position in 2020 after she lost her job at Everett’s Carl Gipson Senior Center because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love learning so much about the city and really being able to follow what’s going on and what all the different issues are,” Harrison said. “I really enjoyed that.”

She said she plans to visit her son and his wife in Florida before spending time volunteering in Lynnwood. Harrison also plans to visit Paris, France, and her son and his family living in Granada, Spain, in the near future.

– Story and photos by Nick Ng