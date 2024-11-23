City council scheduled to vote on 2025-26 biennial budget Nov. 25

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Nov. 25 business meeting will vote on adopting the city’s 2025-26 preliminary biennial budget. Finance Director Michelle Meyer will present two options to the city council:

– Adopt the budget as presented.

– Adopt the inclusion of 13 additional fully funded positions in the general fund related to public safety. The positions include one custody lieutenant, four custody officers, one court commissioner and three staff members for the photo enforcement unit.

Other agenda items include:

– Adoption of the 2025 salary ordinance, which includes reclassifying certain job positions and approving a cost of living increase of 3.24% for non-represented employees.

– Adoption of a property tax levy, with two choices presented: A levy of $6.2 million in accordance with the 2025-2026 preliminary budget as presented, or a levy of $7.4 million to fully fund additional positions related to public safety.

– A public hearing on the required municipal code update for city permit review processes (LMC 1.35). The city must implement these changes by Dec. 31, 2024.

The Nov. 25 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can also watch remotely using the links on the city web page and review the agenda here.