City council Sept. 18 set to discuss draft essential public facility ordinance

At its upcoming work session Sept. 18, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to receive a presentation about a new draft ordinance that will regulate how the city manages essential public facilities.

Following public outcry over an opioid treatment center that was opened near the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club in January, the council tasked Lynnwood’s Business and Development Services department to determine what legislative actions it could take to manage drug abuse treatment facilities. Meanwhile, the council placed a moratorium on the opening of new treatment centers.

Planning Manager Karl Almgren has presented to the council numerous times over the past few months– most recently in August— to provide context and updates on the task. Almgren is scheduled to present a draft ordinance that adheres with new zoning laws at Monday’s meeting.

Later, the council is set to hear about concerns regarding Lynnwood’s annexation plans related to a Meadowdale area. The neighborhood has an Edmonds address and the residents have requested that the City of Edmonds annex their properties, rather than the City of Lynnwood. Edmonds would not be able to annex the area until the Municipal Urban Growth Area (MUGA) is revised. Read more in a related My Edmonds News story here.

The council will also hear an update from the ParksLove project, which aims to make Lynnwood’s parks more accessible. Finally, the council is scheduled to meet Kyle Ward, a new hire from the parks department.