City council Sept. 5 set to discuss public facilities district board appointments

At its upcoming Tuesday work session Sept. 5, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to discuss the appointment process used for representatives to the Lynnwood Public Facilities District (PFD) and discuss proposed fee changes for Lynnwood’s Department of Development and Business Services.

The meeting is being held a day later than usual due to the Monday Labor Day holiday.

During a July 11 meeting, the PFD took a vote of no confidence in recently-appointed Board Member Vivian Dong. The Lynnwood City Council had appointed Dong to a temporary position on the PFD board in April, with the term ending in October 2023. It was unclear whether the vote of no confidence by the PFD board was binding, as there was no precedent or guidelines for the removal. While members are appointed by the city council, the PFD is not part of the City of Lynnwood, and its purpose is to act in the best interests of its associated local businesses and tenants.

Dong has stated on social media that the action taken against her was racist and that she was being retaliated against because she supported a June protest involving transgender issues. The PFD board has said that Dong willingly disregarded the financial interests of its tenants –causing fiscal losses to the PFD and its constituents– and went against the wishes of the business she claimed to support.

Dong and Board Chair Mike Miller have both confirmed that they would like to be reappointed to the board for additional terms.

In other business, David Kleitsch, director of Lynnwood’s Department of Development and Business Services, is scheduled to discuss possible changes to the department’s fee schedule. A presentation in July discussed cost recovery in the department, and Tuesday night’s conversation will be in response to councilmember questions.

Other items slated for discussion include an update on the parks and recreation department’s efforts to eradicate graffiti from Lynnwood parks as well as improvements to Gold Park.

The council is also scheduled to consider clarifications for the city’s elected official travel policy. Concerns over unclear language in the existing policy were raised during a reimbursement dispute between Councilmember Josh Binda and Council President Shannon Sessions.

The Sept. 5 meeting will be in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.