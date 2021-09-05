City council Sept. 7 set to review new plans for Lynnwood Community Justice Center

After returning from its summer recess, the Lynnwood City Council will meet Tuesday night to discuss new plans for the Community Justice Center — a $69 million redevelopment project for the city’s jail, municipal courts and expansion — that include a multi-level community recovery center.

Last month, the council voted to postpone approval of funding to construct the Community Justice Center, which includes redeveloping the Lynnwood Police Department. At its Sept. 7 work session, the council will meet with a task force assigned to find how to incorporate more medical, behavioral health and substance abuse treatment services into the project.

Task force members include Lynnwood Police Chief Jim Nelson, 32nd District State Rep. Lauren Davis and Councilmember Shannon Sessions, as well as medical professionals, partners from Snohomish County, financial and contracting professionals, building architects and community representatives.

Also during the meeting, the council will continue its discussion regarding how to spend Lynnwood’s portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The city was allocated $10.9 million from the federal government, to be paid in two installments. So far, the city has received $5.45 million and staff initially asked to spend $1.488 million to return the city to pre-pandemic levels of service. Last month, the council approved $732,000 of that request.

In other business, the council will meet with new members of the city’s boards and commissions.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

To view the full work session agenda, click here.