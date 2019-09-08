City Council Sept. 9 set to recognize National Latino Heritage Month

The Lynnwood City Council during its Sept. 9 business meeting is set to proclaim Sept. 15-Oct. 15 as National Latino Heritage Month in the City of Lynnwood.

The council is also expected to approve multiple unanimous consent agenda items including contract awards for the community justice center design; janitorial services; final acceptance for both the Interurban Trail Missing Link South Segment Project and Sewer Improvements Related to Lift Stations No. 4 and No. 8; consultant contracts to the water and sewer modeling program and traffic signal rebuild program; approval of Sound Transit easements; and a resolution to adopt the U.S.S. Sampson as a demonstration of the city’s goodwill and support for the men and women who serve our country through military service.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda here.