City council Jan. 17 to discuss draft letter regarding Lynnwood methadone clinic

Following up on community concerns about a proposed methadone treatment center, the Lynnwood City Council at its Jan. 17 meeting is scheduled to discuss a draft letter it plans to send to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) regarding the facility.

The council also is set to interview applicants for vacancies on three boards and commissions and discuss a policing grant recently awarded to the Lynnwood Police Department.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place a day later – on Tuesday – due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

The letter, which will be presented by Council President Shannon Sessions, was drafted after the council heard numerous comments from residents opposing the clinic’s location adjacent to the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club. Local opposition has also included accusations of misconduct involving public officials who support the project, as well as a lack of transparency. After two protests at Lynnwood City Hall and a third demonstration in front of the proposed location at 2322 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood, the council is under pressure to address the situation soon. The clinic is set to open at the end of January if it receives permission from the DOH, which is responsible for licensing the facility.

In other business, the council is scheduled to meet with applicants for open positions on the Lynnwood Human Services Commission, Parks and Recreation Board and Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.

As for the Lynnwood Police Department grant, in June 2022, the department applied for a U.S. Department of Justice grant and was approved for $1.25 million. The funds are intended to hire 10 new police officers. The council is scheduled to discuss the grant’s requirements, allocation and specific use.

The council will also revisit a salary schedule that was approved in 2023 after the human resources department requested that three positions be added to the schedule. The modifications would not have any budget impact.

The Jan. 17 meeting will be in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda here.