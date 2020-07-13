City Council set to decide July 13 how to fill $2.2 million gap in city budget due to COVID-19

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to decide at its July 13 business meeting how to address the $2.2 million gap in the city’s budget as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. At this time, the council plans to use general fund reserves, and potentially economic development infrastructure funds (EDIF), to fill the gap.

The city has estimated a $7.8 million shortfall in general fund revenues due to the pandemic. Lynnwood has identified approximately $5.6 in expenditure reductions and has been working to figure out how best to address the remaining $2.2 million. At its June 29 work session, city staff presented several suggestions, ranging from dipping into the city’s emergency fund to staff layoffs.

Ultimately, the council generally favored using funds from the city’s revenue stabilization fund, the EDIF fund or a combination of both.

Also during the meeting, the council will vote on whether to authorize Level 3 Communications to deploy and operate communications facilities with the city rights of way. Level 3 is a Broomfield, Colorado-based internet provider with the same parent company as CenturyLink.

In other business, the council consider authorizing the mayor to enter into an engineering services contract with RH2 to prepare the Lynnwood Wastewater Treatment Plant Facility Plan, in an amount not to exceed $713,100 with an additional $25,000 contingency for a total amount of $738,100.

The council will also vote on the appointment of Kris Hildebrandt to Position 2 of the Human Services Commission.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely via Zoom and the meeting will be streamed at 6 p.m. live online. Fore more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.