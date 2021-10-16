City Council set to revisit car tab fee, review Community Recovery Center design contract Oct. 18

The Lynnwood City Council Monday night will continue its discussion regarding the city’s $40 car tab fee after the council voted against eliminating the charge last week.

Last week, the council voted 4-3 against a proposal from Council President George Hurst to strike the tax, noting that the funds are used to supplement road repair programs. During its Oct. 18 work session, the council will revisit the discussion with city staff, who have expressed concerns about revenue impacts on the city’s budget.

In other business, the council will review a proposed contract to design the Community Recovery Center, which aims to provide emergency mental health services in Lynnwood. The recovery center will be adjacent to the future Community Justice Center, located at 19321 44th Ave. W. The contract for design services with Mackenzie Engineering, Inc. is in the amount of $1,697,802.

Funding for the Community Recovery Center is anticipated to come from a combination of state and local funding, including $3 million from Snohomish County per County Executive Dave Somers’s proposed 2022 budget.

Also during the meeting, the council is scheduled to review revisions to the council rules.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website. To view the full business meeting agenda, click here.