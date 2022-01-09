City Council set to vote Jan. 10 on requirement to record board, commission meetings

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to vote at its Jan. 10 business meeting on an ordinance requiring all city board and commission meetings to be recorded.

If approved, the ordinance would require all regular and special city board and commission meetings to be recorded in audio or audio/visual format and that the meetings’ minutes be published online at least two weeks from the date of approval. Last week, city staff briefed the council on several logistical issues that could prevent meetings from being recorded. Some also said board members and commissioners might not feel comfortable being recorded.

Some councilmembers admitted they did not realize how many logistical barriers the proposal would face but agreed that the meetings needed to be documented. Ultimately, Council President George Hurst said staff could have more time to figure out how best to record meetings but added that the council would still be voting on the proposed requirement to post minutes online within two weeks.

In other business, the council is set to vote on several leadership appointments including council president and vice president as well as city boards and commission liaisons. Hurst is running unopposed for council president and incumbent Vice President Jim Smith will face off against Councilmembers Julieta Altamirano-Crosby and Shannon Sessions.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely at 6 p.m. via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

