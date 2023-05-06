City council set to vote May 8 on Josh Binda’s settlement with city, modify meeting attendance policies

At its May 6 business meeting, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to vote on Councilmember Josh Binda’s settlement with the city regarding his ethics violations. It will also vote on modifying rules for councilmember attendance via Zoom and make two proclamations.

Councilmember Patrick Decker submitted an ethics complaint on behalf of the council in January, when Binda was accused of using city resources – his city email address and council chambers– for business purposes. A Lynnwood Board of Ethics attorney negotiated a settlement with Binda and Decker after suggesting that Binda admit to breaching the code of ethics. Binda heard the conditions of the settlement during the last work session. The council is scheduled to vote on whether to accept the settlement, which will require Binda to admit wrongdoing but also prohibits the city from taking any further steps against him for these incidents.

The council is also scheduled to consider rule changes to its meeting attendance policy for councilmembers. The body requested that City Attorney Lisa Marshall ensure the limitations proposed at last week’s work session are compliant with Washington State law. Proposed changes include a limit on the number of times a councilmember can use Zoom to attend council meetings and a requirement for Zoom attendees to turn on their cameras.

Finally, the city is set to make declarations acknowledging Older Americans Month and Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

The May 8 meeting will be in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers located at 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.