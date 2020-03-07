City Council sets public hearing March 9 on proposal to absorb Transportation Benefit District

The Lynnwood City Council will hold a public hearing Monday, March 9 regarding a proposed ordinance for the city to absorb Lynnwood’s Transportation Benefit District (TBD).

The proposal comes after recent state law changes that allow local cities to absorb TBDs and making them one entity. This action was generally supported by the Lynnwood TBD Board at its Nov. 20 meeting. Prior to the hearing, the council will receive a briefing from city staff regarding the draft ordinance.

The council will consider adoption of an ordinance at its March 23 meeting.

In other business, the council will discuss the appointment of an executive assistant position to assist the council.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda here.