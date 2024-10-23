City council takes one more look at Lynnwood’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan during Monday meeting

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Oct. 21 meeting discussed the final draft of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan – also called “Imagine Lynnwood.” It outlines the city’s growth and development plan for the next 20 years, covering land use, housing, transportation and economic development while integrating community input and adhering to Washington’s Growth Management Act (GMA).

With Lynnwood’s projected population target of 63,735 by the year 2044, Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren said that the city will need an additional 14,000 new housing units and 22,000 jobs. He said that Lynnwood identified a potential housing and employment shortfall, requiring regulatory changes outlined in the Comprehensive Plan, including changes to the city’s unified development code (UDC). This is a set of regulations that govern Lynnwood land use, zoning, building and development standards to guide growth and ensure compliance with local planning policies.

Almgren said that the city is able to accommodate the additional growth, housing and jobs by centering them around the city’s Regional Growth Center, City Center and the areas around Edmonds College and Highway 99. The biggest change in housing was creation of the Residential Neighborhood Zone (RN), which incorporates the state requirements for middle housing. The Imagine Lynnwood plan also replaces the existing residential zoning categories to allow a variety of housing types, including duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, townhouses and other middle housing options.

Regarding jobs, Almgren said that in 2019, Lynnwood provided about 1.7 jobs per housing unit, but that dropped to about 1.5 in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, that ratio bounced back almost to pre-COVID levels, but it dipped again in 2023 because of additional housing.

“Overall, our 2024 housing ratio is relatively in line with what we have seen over the last five years,” Almgren said. “This number will continue to fluctuate year to year.”

Councilmember Patrick Decker asked if higher housing density will increase the number of jobs proportionately. “Looking at your projections that you have here going to 2044, it looks as though that ratio remains about the same,” he said. “An incremental and exponential amount of growth of housing does not result in an exponential amount of growth [of] jobs. So the same number of new jobs for a single-family [home] would probably be about the same number of new jobs.”

“I think it’s difficult to draw that conclusion,” Almgren said. “The form of where those jobs may take place is the change, such as the housing units that come in are likely going to be smaller units – not all single-family housing units – as well as some of the jobs as we change from the 1960s strip malls into…multiple story commercial buildings, either incorporated into the mixed-use project or not.”

Decker said that having more retail jobs in businesses located on the ground floor of some housing units would create a higher job ratio. “But at this point, the data is saying it’s pretty much a linear one [and] doesn’t really impact too terribly much,” he said.

Almgren continued his report with the retail office vacancy rate, which rose from 2.5% in 2023 to 3% in 2024. In the third quarter 2024, the average vacancy of all types of offices is about 14.5%, a near 2% increase from 2023.

Decker described the 2.5% retail vacancy rate as “amazing.” “I used to hear 4% was a steady for retail,” he said. “A 4% vacancy [rate] because of turnovers in stores sounds pretty healthy for our community.”

Almgren went over the draft ordinance, which adopts the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update but delays implementing new zoning and land use maps until the Unified Development Code is ready. This allows current regulations to remain in effect for permit processing.

“The delay in the zoning implementation is to coincide with adoption of the UDC, which is currently being written,” Almgren said. “HB 1110 required adoption within six months of the completion of the Comp Plan. If we don’t adopt our own middle housing regulations six months after our Comprehensive Plan is adopted, or July 1, the Washington state model code becomes the regulations.”

According to the Washington State Department of Commerce’s guide to middle housing, that means a lot zoned for residential use is allowed two units per lot unless the zoning permits higher densities. Four units per lot is allowed when the lot is near a major transit hub or when at least one affordable housing unit is provided.

Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby asked what the worst-case scenario would be if the council does not make a decision on adopting a middle-housing plan.

Almgren said that street parking may be an issue because the model code assumes Lynnwood is capable of providing more such parking than what the city actually has. “So a lot of the parking regulations tend to be a lot more relying on that condition than what will be in our code,” he said.

“[The Unified Development Code would] bring options back to the marketplace.”

Almgren also brought up protections for single-family neighborhoods in Lynnwood. These exist in areas that have homeowners association contracts created before the state Legislature passed housing bills requiring multifamily zoning changes. “There are very few of those neighborhoods in the City of Lynnwood,” he said. “A lot of Lynnwood was built with HOA, without CC&Rs (covenants, conditions and restrictions) and are applicable to be required to allow middle housing.”

Councilmember Nick Coelho asked how Lynnwood’s Comprehensive Plan would encourage housing diversity from small developers to avoid cookie-cutter housing in the city.

Almgren pointed out that many single-family homes in Lynnwood were tract housing built in the 1960s. These homes had split entries, ranged from 1,900 to 2,100 square feet, and may have a gate and fence installed on the lot. Developers may find new ways to reuse these parcels, including adding new homes, he said.

“Our goal is to bring back housing units that are 2,000 square feet and up…on a more affordable side,” Almgren added. “Because new houses that right now are being constructed at 4,000 to 5,000 square feet, those are not affordable for people entering the housing market.”

This is the final draft of Lynnwood’s Comprehensive Plan, and city council may request changes or make a motion to amend the document.

The public can comment during a public hearing scheduled for next Monday Oct. 28. The council is scheduled to vote on the plan Nov. 12.

“It is unclear how the housing market will respond to this level of planning,” Almgren said. “In five years, a monitoring report on housing production is to be provided to the state to determine how the housing market has responded to this effort.”

– Story and photos by Nick Ng