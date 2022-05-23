City council scheduled to confirm DEIC candidate Arra Rael, discuss eliminating certain city fees

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, May 23, business meeting is set to approve Diversity, Equity and Inclusion candidate Arra Rael, among other agenda items.

After extensive discussion about the resident requirements for board and commission candidates, the council will vote on Rael’s confirmation to the DEIC on Monday night.

In other business, the council is scheduled to discuss possible allocations of its $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. Councilmembers have until December 31, 2024, to decide how to spend the funds.

A public hearing will also be held about the 64th Avenue West street vacation and ordinance.

The vacation planning comes after councilmembers approved the Harris Ford expansion project. The project, which will extend the dealership’s showroom, requires the purchase of a section of 64th Avenue West, which needs to be vacated for construction to begin.

The council is also set to briefly discuss ordinances regarding miscellaneous Lynnwood Municipal Code (LMC) amendments, the elimination of vehicle license fees and utility tax relief.

The May 16 meeting will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.

— By Lauren Reichenbach