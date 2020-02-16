City council to discuss business services improvements during Feb. 18 work session

At its Feb. 18 work session, the Lynnwood City Council will discuss ways it has been working to improve customer service and other processes regarding the city’s development and business services.

Since last year, Lynnwood has been conducting process improvements and pursuing a customer service focus for the four city departments that comprise development and business services (DBS). These departments include:

Community Development (planning, plan review and inspections, and permitting)

Economic Development

Fire Prevention (South Snohomish County Regional Fire Authority)

Public Works (development services for private development)

In other business, the council will receive briefings from two members on the activities of their respected boards and commissions. Last March, the council decided on the third Wednesday of each month as the day that councilmembers would provide the updates.

The council will also conduct an interview for an applicant for the city’s salary commission.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda here.