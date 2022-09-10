City council to discuss City Center growth, ARPA spending

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Sept. 12 business meeting is set to receive an overview for the council’s 2023-24 preliminary budget, among other agenda items.

The council will listen to and consider preliminary budget items before a public hearing scheduled for Sept. 26.

In other business, the council is scheduled to receive an updated version of the City Center Planned Action Ordinance. At its Aug. 1 meeting, the council discussed legal challenges regarding Lynnwood Municipal Code 21.60.800 – which defines the maximum amount of square footage allowed in City Center – and different options to consider regarding how the city will incorporate new housing units there.

In addition, the council is set to continue its discussion on how to allocate the roughly $2 million remaining in $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the city has been allocated. Councilmembers have until Dec. 31, 2024 to reach a final agreement.

A proclamation for Hispanic Heritage Month is also expected to be read at the beginning of the meeting.

The Sept. 12 meeting will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.