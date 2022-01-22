City Council to discuss COVID-19 relief funds, honor late Mayor Don Gough at Jan. 24 business meeting

The Lynnwood City Council is set Monday night to continue its discussion regarding how the city should spend the COVID-19 pandemic relief funds it received from the federal government.

In response to the pandemic, Lynnwood was allocated $10.9 million through the American Rescue Plan Act. An initial request from staff identified the city’s “immediate” needs and the council authorized spending $882,000 to fill city staff vacancies, fund technology upgrades to stream public meetings online and purchase police-worn body cameras. At its Jan. 24 business meeting, the council will continue to discuss how the rest of the funds should be spent.

Also during the meeting, the council will honor former Mayor Don Gough, who died earlier this month. Gough was mayor from 2005-2013. Prior to that, he was on the Lynnwood City Council for 10 years, from 1995-2005.

In other business, the council will continue its discussion from last week regarding the city’s legislative priorities for 2022 and the agenda for the council’s annual summit at the end of the month.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely at 6 p.m. via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

