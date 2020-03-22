City Council to discuss criminal justice center funding during March 23 meeting

The Lynnwood City Council announced it will resume holding council meetings in time for its March 23 business meeting. Additionally, the council will be streaming the meeting online for community members who are practicing social distancing.

At its March 23 meeting, the council will discuss funding for the future Community Justice Center.

The council was previously scheduled to receive a briefing regarding funding for the future center at its March 16 work session, before it was canceled.

After multiple space-needs studies determined that the Lynnwood Police Department, jail and municipal court have outgrown their current facility, city officials decided to renovate the existing building as well as expand east to the adjacent vacant site. It would add a new public entry for safer public screening, another courtroom and a private assessment area. The center will also be a partnership between the Lynnwood Police Department and Community Health Center of Snohomish County (CHCSC) to provide on-site treatment for inmates.

At its Feb. 3 meeting, the council was briefed on design options for the future center.

For the safety of others, the councilmembers have agreed to practice social distancing during the meeting and will be taking other safety precautions in compliance with Snohomish Health District Guidelines.

Older folks and individuals with underlying health conditions are encouraged not to attend. The meeting will be live-streamed on the City of Lynnwood website. Public comments can also be submitted ahead of time by emailing bmorris@LynnwoodWA.gov.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda here.