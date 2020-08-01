City Council to discuss future rapid transit Orange Line, housing action plan during Aug. 3 work session

Aiming to bring more rapid public transit options to the city, the Lynnwood City Council at its Aug. 3 work session is set to discuss a proposed interlocal agreement with Community Transit for the future Swift Bus Rapid Transit Orange Line.

The proposed Swift Orange Line will provide an east-west connection from Edmonds College to McCollum Park Park and Ride via City Center and Alderwood Mall. This new service will intersect with the existing Swift Blue Line on Highway 99, and the Swift Green Line on 128th Street Southwest. Additional transit connections include the Lynnwood Transit Center, Swamp Creek Park and Ride, Ash Way Park and Ride and Mill Creek Town Center.

In other business, the council is scheduled to receive an update on the city’s Housing Action Plan to bring more affordable housing to Lynnwood. The city received a $100,000 grant from the Department of Commerce to develop the plan, defined as “a strategy and implementation document to comprehensively ensure that a variety of housing is available and affordable for people of all income levels in Lynnwood.” The plan will address current housing needs as well as those of the projected future population.

Also during the meeting, the council will discuss a request from city staff to authorize Mayor Nicola Smith to execute a contract with Parametrix — a Seattle-based engineering consultant — for the Scriber Creek Trail Improvements project. According to staff, the contract with Parametrix will be in an amount not to exceed $898,139.06.

The request is for authorization of Supplement No. 10, which will progress the project to 60% design, preparation of environmental permit applications and right-of-way acquisition services for Phase 2 of the Scriber Creek Trail Improvements. Phase 2 extends from north of 200th Street Southwest to the southwest corner of the Lynnwood Transit Center.

The council will also discuss proposed amendments to the city’s codes regarding emergency management. The most notable issues to be addressed within the ordinance are as follows:

• Further clarify when a declaration of emergency is terminated.

• Expand upon what the chief elected official (CEO) could issue during a declaration of emergency. Added the term “orders” to the existing language of “rules and regulations.”

• Seek to clarify when rules, regulations and orders imposed by the chief elected official must be confirmed by council, and what the mechanism is for confirmation, and the timeframe for action.

• Improved the language for what a criminal violation of the chapter constitutes. More specifically, removed outdated language and simplified the definition.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely via Zoom and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live online. Fore more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.