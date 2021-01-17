City Council to discuss pandemic relief, transportation, other 2021 legislative priorities at Jan. 19 work session

From coronavirus pandemic relief to transportation projects to park renovations, the Lynnwood City Council at its Tuesday, Jan. 19 work session will tackle the city’s legislative priorities for 2021. The meeting was moved from Monday to Tuesday to accommodate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The council will discuss several topics including increasing financial support for struggling households and preventing eviction/homelessness by offering assistance with rent/mortgage, essential utilities, and pending fees for late/nonpayment.

In addition, the council will review a statewide transportation package to include funding for the city’s Poplar Way Bridge project, supporting Community Transit with implementing the Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit Orange Line and the expansion of local transit service to provide connectivity with Sound Transit Light Rail.

Another discussion topic includes the future Community Justice Center, a future partnership with Community Health Center of Snohomish County.

The council will also review plans for Lynnwood’s City Center district — a 9.1-million-square-foot community plan anchored around Sound Transit Lynnwood Link light rail.

In other business, the council is set to:

– Discuss potentially amending the city’s 2018-2022 Strategic Plan.

– Review draft strategies of the city’s Housing Action Plan.

– Interview three candidates for city commission and board positions:

Planning Commission candidate Ann Guan

Planning Commission candidate Bob Larsen

History & Heritage Board candidate Kevin Brewer

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely via Zoom and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live online. For more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.