City Council to discuss proposed interlocal agreement amendment, review Financial Statement Audit

The Lynnwood City Council during its Sept. 30 work session is scheduled to discuss a proposed amendment to the interlocal agreement for the Snohomish County Tourism Promotion Area.

Representatives from the Snohomish County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism will provide the council with information on the proposed amendment, which — if passed — would increase the tourism area’s assessment from $1 to $2 per hotel room each night as allowed by state law. The proposed amendment will provide funding to support tourism throughout Snohomish County.

The council will also discuss the city’s now-completed financial statement audit. According to the State Auditor’s Office, the 2018 audit resulted in a clean opinion of the city’s financial statements and no findings or management letters on the city’s accountability and single federal audits.

Additionally, the council will interview candidates for the Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board of Directors Positions 2 and 3.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda here.