City Council to discuss Scriber Creek Trail, city development agreement procedures at May 20 work session

The Lynnwood City Council at its May 20 work session is scheduled to review draft legislation making changes to the city’s development agreement procedures and criteria.

City staff is proposing a code amendment to provide more flexibility for the city council to enter into development agreements located in the City Center and/or the Regional Growth Center areas.

The council will also hear a request from the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department to authorize the mayor to approve a seventh supplement to the design contract for the Scriber Creek Trail Improvements project. The project will improve and convert the existing trail to a multi-modal facility.

In other business, the council will interview applicants for two vacant commission positions:

Position No. 2 of the Arts Commission

Position No. 1 of the Human Services Commission

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers, Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.