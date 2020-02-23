City Council to hear from Lynnwood HS students who traveled to South Korea, approve salary schedule amendments at Feb. 24 meeting

At its Feb. 24 business meeting, the Lynnwood City Council will hear from Lynnwood High School students who visited South Korea at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year.

Last September, 11 high school students traveled to Lynnwood’s sister city of Damyang, South Korea, where they experienced what high school is like in another country. During the trip, the students split their time between Damyang and the country’s capital, Seoul. They visited historic sites and toured other locations of interest, including museums, Samsung headquarters and the Demilitarized Zone near the borders of North and South Korea.

Also during the meeting, the council will hold the annual award ceremony for the Lynnwood Police Department. The ceremony recognizes the hard work and accomplishments of the department’s officers.

In other business, the council will adopt an ordinance approving amendments to the city’s 2020 salary schedule. Amendments include placing the Lynnwood Police Department’s victim services coordinator position at GSO Grade 618 and approve the addition of the Public Works Department’s new asset management administrator position at Grade 219. Both positions are funded in the respective departmental budgets for 2020.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda here.