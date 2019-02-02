City council to hear from Verizon Wireless about franchise agreement

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Feb. 4 business meeting is scheduled to review draft legislation aimed at simplifying the process for acquiring a city business license.

The draft amendments including simplifying the code so that it’s easier for businesses to understand and reducing the amount of time it takes the city to issue a business license.

Also on the council agenda is a presentation from the Lynnwood Police Department regarding the Lynnwood Community Justice Center Project. The project is a joint venture between the police department, court and jail to expand its space to provide mental health services and behavioral health treatment options.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chamber, 19100 44th Ave. W. The full agenda can be viewed here.