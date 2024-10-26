City council to hold final public hearing on Lynnwood’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan Oct. 28

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Oct. 28 meeting will hold a public hearing about the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan, also called “Imagine Lynnwood.”

Councilmembers will hear and consider the public’s opinion before they vote on approving the plan Nov. 12. It outlines the city’s growth and development plan for the next 20 years, covering land use, housing, transportation and economic development while integrating community input and adhering to Washington’s Growth Management Act (GMA).

The city council reviewed the plan during the council’s Oct. 21 meeting.

Other council agenda items include:

– Director of Finance Michelle Meyer will present details of department budgets from development & business services , human resources and information technology.

– The candidate for the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Director position will be confirmed.

– Proclamations will be made for Veterans Day and First Responders Day.

The Oct. 28 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can also watch remotely using the links on the city webpage. You can review the agenda here.