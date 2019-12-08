City Council to hold Northline Village development agreement public hearing,

The Lynnwood City Council will hold a public hearing at its Dec. 9 business meeting for the ordinance regarding the Northline Village development agreement.

The council is holding the public hearing for residents to provide feedback or comments on the proposed redevelopment plan for Lynnwood Square. According to draft plans for the project, the city intends to use the 19.1-acre site near 200th Street Southwest, 44th Avenue West and 196th Street Southwest for a mixed-use development that would include multi-family housing, retail, professional office and entertainment spaces. Recent council meetings on the project have included discussions regarding opportunities for affordable housing in the area and other details, like public spaces for parks and a festival street. The council will make a decision following the public hearing on whether to approve the ordinance attached to the development agreement.

In other business, the council is scheduled to vote on an ordinance amending the city’s fee schedule. Proposed changes include updating fees for recreation facilities, reinstating the golf course green fee for non-profit tournaments and repealing provisions and the $1 fee for bicycle registration. The council will also vote on an ordinance adopting the city’s 2020 salary schedule.

Also during the meeting, the council will welcome the newly-elected/re-elected members to the council with a swearing in ceremony. Newcomers Julieta Altamirano-Crosby and Jim Smith will join Councilmembers Shannon Sessions and George Hurst as they take the Oath of Office. The council will also recognize Council President Ben Goodwin and Councilmember Shirley Sutton — who will be leaving office at the end of the year — with presentations honroing their work.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda here.