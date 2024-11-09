City council to hold public hearing Nov. 12 on proposed property tax increase

The Lynnwood City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed $6.2 million property tax increase included in the 2025-26 preliminary biennial budget. This levy amount would increase property taxes by $84 per year ($7 per month) for an average home in Lynnwood.

In other business agenda items, the council will consider:

– Reallocating the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds of nearly $260,000.

– A grant approval of $132,700 for the Automatic License Plate Reading (ALPR) cameras that identify stolen or wanted vehicles and vehicles associated with people who are missing or in danger. The Lynnwood Police Department was recently awarded a grant through the Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority (WATPA) to fund ALPR cameras over a two-year period. The department is asking council approve the grant to fund the 25 ALPR cameras, in the amount of $171,153.50, including all taxes.

The Nov. 12 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in city hall council chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can also watch remotely using the links on the city web page and review the agenda here.