City Council to hold public hearing regarding City Center district development agreements on Monday, Jully 22

The Lynnwood City Council will hold a public hearing at its July 22 business meeting regarding proposed amendments to legislation involving development agreements in the City Center district — the city’s regional growth center.

The new municipal code would provide development agreements for the City Center district with more flexibility than the current guidelines. According to the council agenda, the code amendments would also provide additional opportunities for the implementation of the City Center district — which is Priority 1 of the city’s 2018-22 Strategic Plan — and continued economic success of the regional growth center (Priority 2).

Also, the council is scheduled to appoint a city hearing examiner for an initial period of three years, with options for the city to renew the contract for up to seven years.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers, Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.