City Council to receive update from ESD leaders, review surface water management plan at Oct. 5 work session

Edmonds School District leaders will update the Lynnwood City Council at its Oct. 5 work session on the district’s operations during the 2020-21 school year.

Edmonds School Board President Deborah Kilgore will provide an update on the board’s work during remote learning. The district’s new superintendent, Dr. Gustavo Balderas, will also attend the meeting and introduce himself to the council.

Balderas was appointed superintendent by the school board this summer. Prior to accepting the position with the district, Balderas served as the superintendent of Eugene School District 4J in Eugene, Ore. where he was named National Superintendent of the Year. Balderas previously served as superintendent at two different districts in California.

Also during the meeting, the council will review several proposed updates and amendments to Lynnwood’s municipal codes regarding city boards and commissions. Proposed changes include adding definitions for who can serve on an advisory — board resident, community stakeholder and non-resident. This change also reflects removing the requirement to be a registered voter. Other proposed changes include edits and updating terms.

In other business, city staff will brief the council on the proposed Surface Water Management 2020 Comprehensive Plan in preparation for an Oct. 12 public hearing.

The city held an online public open house between May 15 and June 15 and completed the SEPA process in the month of July. Staff is recommending that the council hold a public hearing on and subsequently adopt an ordinance for the plan. The plan and the appendices can be found in the city website.

An update on Snohomish County Health District’s operations will be provided to the council from Acting Prevention Services Director Katie Curtis.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely via Zoom and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live online. Fore more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.