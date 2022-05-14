City council May 16 set to review park capital planning process, discuss 64th Ave W street vacation

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, May 16, business meeting is set to receive a briefing on the city’s park capital program update, among other agenda items.

This briefing will provide an overview of the park capital planning process, current projects and upcoming council action items. Information on the program updates is brought to the council every year and does not require any action.

In other business, the council is scheduled to revisit the approval of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Board candidate Arra Rael.

At its April 26 meeting, the council held a lengthy discussion on whether they could appoint Rael since she lives outside of Lynnwood’s city limits. Councilmember Patrick Decker moved to postpone the discussion until more information became available to the council.

In addition, the council will to hear from Economic Development Manager Ben Wolters regarding the 64th Avenue West street vacation.

The vacation planning comes after councilmembers approved the Harris Ford expansion project. The project, which will extend the dealership’s showroom, requires the purchase of a section of 64th Avenue West, which needs to be vacated for construction to begin.

The May 16 meeting will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.

— By Lauren Reichenbach