City council to review public works budget, ARPA funding allocations Nov. 4

The Lynnwood City Council will hear about the 2025-2026 preliminary budget of the public works department Monday, Nov. 4. Public Works Director Bill Franz will cover the department’s general fund, goals, costs of the capital projects and the outcomes of the waste reduction, fleet operations, street and utilities operations funds.

The council will also get an update on Substitute House Bill 1406, which is a Washington state law allowing local governments to retain a portion of the state sales tax to fund affordable housing initiatives without increasing the overall tax rate. This measure aims to support low-income housing options, especially for individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Finance Director Michelle Meyer will discuss with the council how to allocate the remaining $261,135 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

In addition, the council will recognize the work of outgoing City Council Executive Assistant Lisa Harrison.

The Nov. 4 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can also watch remotely using the links on the city web page and review the agenda here.