City council to review updates of Lynnwood’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan

At its next work session Monday, Oct. 21, the Lynnwood City Council will receive an update of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan – also called Imagine Lynnwood. This is a vision document that guides the city’s growth and development over the next 20 years, addressing land use, housing, transportation, economic development and other issues while incorporating community input and complying with Washington’ Growth Management Act.

Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren will present housing needs, population and job growths, zoning, draft ordinance review and the final draft of the plan.

The Oct. 21 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can also watch remotely using the links on the city webpage and review the agenda here.