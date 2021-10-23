City council to vote for second time on proposal to eliminate $40 car tab fee at Oct. 25 business meeting

The Lynnwood City Council is set at its Oct. 25 business meeting to vote for the second time on a proposal to eliminate Lynnwood’s $40 car tab fee.

On Oct. 11, the council voted against an ordinance proposed by Council President George Hurst to eliminate the car tax. Last week, the council continued to discuss and decided to vote again on the measure at its Oct. 25 business meeting.

According to Hurst, the measure would provide tax relief to Lynnwood residents. The city generates about $1 million each year from the tax which goes to the city’s already road maintenance programs. City staff have repeatedly told the council that eliminating the tax would negatively impact the city’s already underfunded maintenance programs.

In other business, the council is scheduled to review results of a survey of Lynnwood businesses regarding recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council is also set to receive an update on the city’s Strategic Plan 2018-22. The plan has been used by city leaders as a guide for near-term decision-making and budgeting. During the briefing, the council will review proposed updates to the plan.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website. To view the full business meeting agenda, click here.