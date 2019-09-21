City Council to vote on business licensing amendments,

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Sept. 23 business meeting is scheduled to vote on a proposed ordinance that would amend the city’s codes for business licenses.

At its Sept. 16 work session, the council was briefed on draft amendments that would clean up the city’s code regarding business licenses and the city’s fee schedule. According to the city, the existing code provisions are complex, poorly drafted and difficult to interpret. City staff has proposed amendments to the city codes that they said would make them more administratively efficient.

In other business, the council is scheduled to authorize the Everett Housing Authority to operate in Lynnwood. The council will also authorize the mayor to enter into a contract with the Blueline Group for five years to improve the city’s curbs to ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The council will also issue proclamations naming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Oct. 6-12 as Fire Prevention Week in the city

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda here.