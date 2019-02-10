City council to vote on Verizon franchise, honor police department

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Feb. 11 business meeting will vote on whether to approve an ordinance establishing a non-exclusive franchise agreement with Verizon Wireless to install communication facilities in the city.

Verizon is also interested in deploying small-cell antennas with 5G capabilities, once that technology is available.

The city council will also recognize members of the Lynnwood Police Department who received the department’s 2018 employee awards. Each year the department votes to recognize employees who show exemplary service.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chamber, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.