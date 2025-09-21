City council to vote Sept. 22 on whether to allow cannabis sales in Lynnwood 

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to vote at its Sept. 22 meeting whether to repeal the city’s ban on cannabis sales, hold a public hearing regarding a development agreement with the Lynnwood Public Facilities District (PFD) and interview an applicant for the city’s History and Heritage Board.

A year ago, the council directed city staff to look into the logistics of repealing the city’s ban on retail cannabis. After a year of research and deliberation, the council is set to vote Monday on an ordinance to repeal the ban.

Read more about the ban, proposed retail cannabis restrictions and councilmember opinions here.

Lynnwood’s PFD is asking the City of Lynnwood to enter an agreement regarding a major redevelopment of the 13 acres surrounding the Lynnwood Event Center, known as The District. The hearing is a chance for residents and community members to weigh in on the matter before the City Council is scheduled to vote Oct. 13 whether to enter the agreement.

If the council approves, the city would be responsible for the construction of an extension of 194th Street and construction of a new 38th Avenue. The roads will provide access to The District, connecting it to the future City Center and major roads nearby.

The agreement won’t cost the city any money, because it will be covered under a tax increment financing (TIF) program approved by the council. Over time, the funding model is set to accumulate approximately $24 million, repaying construction bonds for a range of future public infrastructure projects. The proposed contract allocates $10 million of the TIF funds for construction of 194th Street and 38th Avenue.

Learn more about the development agreement here.

In other business, the meeting will begin with three proclamations for Indigenous Peoples Day (Oct 13), Domestic Violence Awareness Month (October) and Leadership Day (Oct. 14).

View the full meeting agenda here.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 22 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.