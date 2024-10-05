City council work session Oct. 7 includes housing action plan review, wastewater treatment plant update

The Lynnwood City Council during its Oct. 7 work session will be briefed on the amendments proposed in the Interlocal Agreement (ILA) between South County Fire and the City of Lynnwood, among other items. These amendments will address fire prevention services, staffing, equipment, office space and fire code authority.

The council will also receive an update regarding the Housing Action Plan and Unified Development Code (UDC), which combines zoning, subdivision and other land development regulations into a single comprehensive document that guides development within a jurisdiction.

Other agenda items include:

– An overview of the tax increment financing (TIF), a new method that cities in Washington can use to fund public projects that support private businesses. It works by selecting an area for improvement, and when new businesses move in or existing ones expand, the property values increase. The additional taxes generated from these higher property values are then used to pay for the improvements.

– A review of proposed changes to the Development and Business Services (DBS) fee schedule, which would affect fees for permits related to construction and land use based on recommendations from a study conducted in 2023. The adjustments aim to ensure that the city recovers its costs and will be updated annually according to the consumer price index.

– An update of the wastewater treatment plant’s upgrades.

– An update of Lynnwood Municipal Code (LMC) 2.44, including a delegation of an engineer’s duties and removing certain language from the code.

The Oct. 7 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can also watch remotely using the links on the city webpage and review the agenda here.