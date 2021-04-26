City determines Scriber Creek Trail improvements will not negatively impact area

The City of Lynnwood Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department staff has determined that proposed improvements to the Scriber Creek Trail will not negatively impact the surrounding environment.

After reviewing the potential impacts that could result from development of the trail, staff have concluded that the proposed project will not adversely affect Scriber Creek Park, Sprague’s Mini Pond Park, Scriber Lake Park or Wilcox Park.

For more information, read the Scriber Creek Trail Notice of De Minimis Impact Termination.

The city is offering the opportunity for the public to submit any concerns about this determination by May 7. See the attached figures for the location of the trail with respect to each park at Scriber Creek Trail 4f Figures.