City focusing on park maintenance, repairs amid COVID-19 concerns

With clear skies driving more people out of their homes, the City of Lynnwood is reprioritizing city park maintenance to keep the public safe and curb the spread of COVID-19.

When Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order took effect last month, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department staff decided to postpone scheduled work in favor of prioritizing maintenance work aimed at keeping the public safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

To help flatten the curve, some cities like Seattle have limited public access to parks and closures are being enforced by local authorities. In Lynnwood — which has more than 20 parks and other outdoor recreational spaces — city officials have yet to close parks off to the public. Instead, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is prioritizing facility repairs related to public health, safety and operations, said Deputy Parks and Recreation Director Sarah Olsen.

“All parks are receiving repairs during this time that meet this threshold and work is prioritized by the potential hazard or risk to the public,” she said.

Maintenance and repairs being completed include restroom sanitation and upkeep, trash collection and general cleaning, pressure washing and asphalt pothole repair. Other maintenance projects like annual turf restoration work, which includes aerating, thatching and fertilization, have been postponed. Olsen said the city has also significantly reduced or quit mowing formalized turf areas and trails throughout the city and soft-surface trail restoration projects are on hold. Multiple park volunteer projects have been canceled, which Olsen said the city hopes to reschedule for later this year.

Currently, most parks are open and running with a few exceptions like basketball courts, playgrounds and off-leash dog areas, which are all closed along with the formal sport fields at Lynndale Park and Meadowdale Playfields.

Park restrooms are still open, with the exception of the Lynndale Park Skate Park, which Olsen said was closed after it was vandalized. According to Olsen, there has been an increase in vandalism in parks since the governor’s order took effect.

“Several restroom buildings, picnic shelters and the skate park bowl have been vandalized and have forced facility closures and emergency repairs,” she said.

Additionally, Olsen said city staff are working to continue to notify the community of park closures.

Public feedback about park upkeep has been positive, she said.

“The general public seems to be appreciative of the work that is being performed to keep the facilities open,” she said. “We have received a couple complaints — one about mowing and the others have been about people gathering or using the posted closed areas.

Maintenance work is being done by the city’s Parks Operation Division staff, which has instituted a number of changes to operations and protocols to ensure social distancing, Olsen said. Changes include staggered start times, working independently when possible and minimized interactions between park visitors and city staff.

“During these difficult times, we believe it is important to remember that public parks may provide the only outdoor space some families have available to them and it is our duty to keep them clean and safe for public use,” she said.

–By Cody Sexton