City honored at United Seattle Korean School’s Market Days celebration

Hundreds gathered at the former Alderwood Middle School campus last week as members of the United Seattle-Bellevue Korean School (USBKS) hosted its annual Market Days Celebration.

During the Jan. 18 event, Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith received a plaque of appreciation in honor of the city’s partnership with the school, which offers enrichment programs that teach students Korean language, heritage and history.

For 23 years, USBKS — with locations in Seattle and Bellevue — has offered Korean descendants a place to learn about their heritage. According to the curriculum, students are taught how to identify with their heritage through education about Korean culture and history. Students also learn to improve their skills in the Korean language.

As part of Lynnwood’s sister city program with Damyang, South Korea, USBKS partnered with the city and the Edmonds School District at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year to provide a new location at the former Alderwood Middle School campus, located at 20000 28th Ave. W. Classes and programs for students are offered on Saturdays during the school district’s calendar year.

In the Edmonds School District, more than 360 students registered for classes at the beginning of the semester. USBKS Boardmember BuWon Yoon said she was surprised by the number of students in the district interested in learning about the heritage of their ancestors and their native culture.

“We were shocked (by) the number of children looking for their roots,” she said.

The city was approached by USBKS representatives to expand to Lynnwood because of the city’s outreach efforts to build relationships with its Korean community, said city spokesperson Julie Moore.

During the school’s Market Days event, students and their families celebrated the end of the first semester with traditional Korean games and activities. Students were able to purchase toys, treats and supplies with tokens they earned during the semester. The event was also attended by members of the Lynnwood City Council.

— By Cody Sexton