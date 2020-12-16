City honors employee, community member and business with Lynnwood excellence awards

During the final Lynnwood City Council business meeting of 2020, Mayor Nicola Smith and the Lynnwood City Council presented Excellence Awards to the 2020 recipients. The Honoring Excellence…and a great deal more awards were created as a way for the city to recognize a city employee, a community member and a business that demonstrates excellence, actively contributes to the community. This year’s Excellence Award recipients joined the mayor and city council via Zoom to accept their awards.

“We’ve had many challenges this year as individuals and as a community,” Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith said in her opening remarks. “Each of our three award recipients in their own way has aided our community by mitigating some of the challenges we’ve faced. Although the challenges have often felt overwhelming, our resiliency has helped us find reasons to celebrate; and those celebrations, however small, felt a little bit sweeter.”

Employee Award

Jared Bond is the Public Works Operations and Maintenance Manager.

Jared Bond began his career at the City of Lynnwood in October of 1998 as a stormwater technician in the Public Works Department. In 2018, Bond was promoted to the position of public works operations and maintenance manager; where he supervises the crews of the Lynnwood Operations and Maintenance Center (LOMC). As manager, he has placed an emphasis on personnel retention and job satisfaction. He is recognized and appreciated by the LOMC crew members as an inclusive, supportive and collaborative leader. Amid the COVID-19 public health crisis, Bond took on an additional leadership role, as the deputy emergency manager of the City’s Emergency Operations Center, where he’s played an essential role in managing the city’s emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citizen Award

Bruce Lawson is a Lynnwood resident who volunteers his time supporting Lynnwood’s environment.

For over 30 years, Bruce Lawson has raised and released salmon into Halls Lake. He has been an invaluable partner in the city’s salmon hatchery by providing guidance and support to staff, helping to ensure a successful salmon program. Bruce has always placed a strong emphasis on education, extending his passion for healthy waterways into the future, by giving students in our community a tangible connection to the importance of water quality. Lawson assists with class visits to the salmon hatchery and each year, students identified the visit to the hatchery as one of the most impactful activities in their school year. By educating our community on the benefits of maintaining a healthy salmon population, ecosystem and clean waterways, Lawson contributes to the health and well-being of all of us!

Learn more about Lynnwood’s Fish Hatchery and Environmental Education Center.

Business Award

Chef Dane Catering (Accepting the award was Carol Anne and Chef Dane)

For nearly 20 years, Chef Dane Lee has worked in prominent restaurants across the Puget Sound. In 2016, Chef Dane Catering opened its doors in Lynnwood, with an emphasis on proving first class service. They work closely with each client to provide a truly unique event, whether it’s an elegant dinner for two or gathering of 200. Chef Dane Catering is recognized for shifting its business practices to meet the needs of our community during the COVID-19 public health crisis and for supporting essential workers during these challenging times. Whether it’s a wedding or anniversary, birthday, bar mitzvah, or holiday gathering, the Chef Dane Catering staff help us celebrate every occasion with delicious food that delights the senses and creates lasting memories.