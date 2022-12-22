City: How to properly dispose of motor oil, Styrofoam and medical needles

Earlier this year, the City of Lynnwood reached out to residents wanting to know what questions they had regarding odd recycling items. Residents sent in their questions, and staff compiled a list of the most popular household items that people may not be sure how to properly dispose of.

Motor 0il: Up to 10 gallons per customer, per day can be taken to any Snohomish County Recycling Center to be properly disposed of.

Styrofoam: This substance is very difficult to recycle in the Lynnwood area, which is why the city is trying to increase local collections. The city is hosting a Styrofoam collection day on Jan. 7. Other than that, Styrofoam needs to go in the garbage can as the closest location to properly dispose of it is in Kent at Styro-Cycle.

Needles: Click here for a website that gives instructions on how and where to safely dispose of needles. This would be for needles used for medical reasons. These are collected at both Bartell Drug stores in Lynnwood.