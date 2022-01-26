City leaders, developers break ground on future eight-story development on 40th Avenue

With shovels in hand, Lynnwood officials joined developers Tuesday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony on the site of a future eight-story, mixed-use development in Lynnwood’s growing City Center district.

Ember Apartments – located at 19820 40th Street Southwest – will feature 361 residential units on top of 9,922 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, including a corner commercial restaurant suite with patio space.

The 2.48-acre site will be located in Lynnwood’s City Center district — the city’s designated regional growth center — which the city aims to transform into a downtown hub anchored by Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link light rail expansion. Ember Apartments is being developed by Seattle-based Trent Development along with Hatteras Sky and Cresset Real Estate Partners.

The site is located in Lynnwood’s Opportunity Zone, which is a federal designation that allows investors to receive tax breaks in return for revitalizing low-income areas. Through the designation, Ember Apartments will offer 20 percent of its residential units at a reduced rate for income-restricted residents and the rest will be set at market value prices. The complex will have about 257 parking spaces.

Mayor Christine Frizzell opened the event by praising the new development, which she said is part of the city’s plans to prepare for the arrival of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link light rail opening in 2024.

“The Ember Apartments is another step in the great development of our City Center and dedication to implementing transit-oriented developments,” she said.

Plans for the site also include an interior courtyard for residents and streetscape along 198th Street Southwest and 40th Avenue West with 15-foot-wide sidewalks, street trees and benches. Amenity spaces will feature a game room and Top Golf Swing Suite, multiple lounges and co-working spaces, a fitness center, pet grooming service and basketball court.

The project is being constructed by Seattle-based WG Clark Construction and is scheduled to open in 2024.

— By Cody Sexton