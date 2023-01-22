City looking for photos of veterans, active military to display on Lynnwood utility boxes

The City of Lynnwood is asking residents to send photos of Lynnwood veterans and active military members for its new traffic signal box wrap.

The project is aimed at honoring veterans and those in the military who either currently live in Lynnwood or have lived in the city at any time.

The Lynnwood History & Heritage Board and other community members will choose photos to go into a signal box wrap project.

The deadline to submit photos is April 30 and information about how to apply can be found here.